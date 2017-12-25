Mohamed Salah Confident of Liverpool Winning Trophy This Season

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool winger Mohamed Salah has stressed his belief in seeing all the hard work paying off as the Reds look to win something this year.



The Reds last won a trophy in 2012 when they beat Cardiff City on penalties to win the League Cup under Kenny Dalglish.











Five years have gone by since, with Liverpool reaching finals but losing and also finishing second in the Premier League standings.



Salah, who joined the Reds this summer and has since been in exhilarating form scoring 21 goals in 27 matches overall, believes that there is no reason why his team cannot change that record this year.





According to the Egyptian, his team have been putting in a lot of hard work every day and therefore they can go on and achieve something this year.

And Salah says he signed for Liverpool from Roma only to make that dream possible.



"I want to win titles here, I came here to win titles – to win something for the club, for us, for the fans", Salah told Sky Sports News.



"I love to win something here.



"We are working hard every day to win something.



"I am sure we are going to win something this year."

