XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

25/12/2017 - 20:11 GMT

Nigel Clough Warns Leeds United Over Burton Albion Momentum

 




Burton Albion manager Nigel Clough has warned Boxing Day opponents Leeds United that his side have built real momentum heading into the Championship match at the Pirelli.

The Brewers, who narrowly avoided relegation last time around, are fighting to keep their Championship status intact this year as well and have moved out of the relegation zone for the first time since the middle of November.




Credit for that goes to their last two matches, against Bolton Wanderers and Reading, both of which they won – the first 1-0 and the second 2-1.

And now as they prepare for their last two games of 2017, the first against Leeds and the second against Norwich City, Clough hopes that his side can continue with that winning momentum and get as far away from the relegation zone as possible.
 


"It [wins] gives us confidence, lifts our spirits and I think the last two results give us a bit of momentum", Clough was quoted as saying by the Burton Mail.

"In the three before that, we felt very hard done to.

"We made a mistake at Derby and lost 1-0.

"We should have got a draw against Sunderland and we should have got a draw against Preston.

"Three 0-0's puts us in a different position, so we're hoping it’s just turning round slowly.

"It's just about backing it up all the time and trying to get a small run going, which is difficult in the Championship."

The Brewers have so far won five and lost 13 of their league games and are placed 21st, one point ahead of relegation battlers Sunderland.
 