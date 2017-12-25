Nigel Clough Warns Leeds United Over Burton Albion Momentum

Follow @insidefutbol





Burton Albion manager Nigel Clough has warned Boxing Day opponents Leeds United that his side have built real momentum heading into the Championship match at the Pirelli.



The Brewers, who narrowly avoided relegation last time around, are fighting to keep their Championship status intact this year as well and have moved out of the relegation zone for the first time since the middle of November.











Credit for that goes to their last two matches, against Bolton Wanderers and Reading, both of which they won – the first 1-0 and the second 2-1.



And now as they prepare for their last two games of 2017, the first against Leeds and the second against Norwich City, Clough hopes that his side can continue with that winning momentum and get as far away from the relegation zone as possible.





"It [wins] gives us confidence, lifts our spirits and I think the last two results give us a bit of momentum", Clough was quoted as saying by the Burton Mail.

"In the three before that, we felt very hard done to.



"We made a mistake at Derby and lost 1-0.



"We should have got a draw against Sunderland and we should have got a draw against Preston.



"Three 0-0's puts us in a different position, so we're hoping it’s just turning round slowly.



"It's just about backing it up all the time and trying to get a small run going, which is difficult in the Championship."



The Brewers have so far won five and lost 13 of their league games and are placed 21st, one point ahead of relegation battlers Sunderland.

