Now Motherwell Game Is Must Win, Rangers Star Insists

Rangers full-back Declan John believes that the Motherwell game will now be a must win game for the Gers after back-to-back losses against St Johnstone and Kilmarnock, respectively.



The Gers lost their last match 2-1 away from home and will now hope to avoid their third successive loss when they host Motherwell on Wednesday.











John, who has just signed a permanent deal with the Gers after signing on loan from Cardiff in the summer, insists that now their game against the Steelmen is a must win as they head into the big Old Firm derby against Celtic on 30th December.



"Wednesday's game is now a must-win for us ahead of the Celtic game – we must bounce back", John was quoted as saying by the BBC.





With the match being at Ibrox, in front of the home crowd, the youngster insists that the advantage will be all theirs and hopefully they can get a win.

"It's on our home turf and we will be looking to go in with a good performance and hopefully get the win."



John, who moved to Scotland in search of regular first team action, signed a three-and-a-half year contract with the Light Blues, and has so far played in 13 Scottish Premiership matches, finding the back of the net three times.

