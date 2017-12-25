Our Promotion Campaign Rests On Our Home Form – Leeds United Legend

Follow @insidefutbol





Eddie Gray has stressed the importance of Leeds United keeping the home crowd on their side in their quest for promotion this season.



After a torrid run of form that saw them tumbling down the league table, Leeds have bounced back over the last month and have pushed themselves back into the top six.











Leeds have won their last two home games with 1-0 scorelines and will be on the road for the next two before returning to Elland Road on New Year’s Day to host Nottingham Forest.



Gray admits that it is important Leeds pick up points from away games, but he believes a promotion campaign is built on teams winning most of their home fixtures.





The Leeds legend stressed the importance of the Whites players understanding the need to keep the crowds coming at Elland Road this season for their push for promotion.

Gray told LUTV: “If you are going to win promotion, you have got to do it at home.



"You pick points up away, but you have got win games at Elland Road.



“If we win our home games between now and the end of the season, we are going up there.



“That’s why it’s important that the players grasp they have got to try and keep the crowd here and you only do that one way – winning matches.”



Leeds have away games against Burton Albion and Birmingham City on Boxing Day and next Saturday respectively.

