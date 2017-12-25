XRegister
06 October 2016

25/12/2017 - 12:49 GMT

Serie A Giants Knock Back Chance To Bid For Liverpool and Man City Target Virgil van Dijk

 




Juventus have knocked back a proposal from Virgil van Dijk's agents to make a move for the Liverpool target, even though they appreciate the Dutchman's qualities.

The 26-year-old defender was left out of the squad for Southampton’s 1-1 draw with Huddersfield and it was confirmed later that he was not suffering from any injury.




It has led to speculation that Van Dijk will be sold in the January transfer window, with a number of clubs in England interested in signing him next month.

Liverpool have been keeping tabs on him despite failing to sign him last summer and even Manchester City are said to be preparing a big offer for the centre-back.
 


However, it is understood Van Dijk’s agent held a meeting with Juventus in recent days and offered the defender to the Italian champions in the January transfer window.  

But according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.com, the Bianconeri have refused to take the bait and won’t make a move for the Dutchman next month.

Juventus are aware of Van Dijk’s qualities and do rate him, but at the moment he is beyond their price range and the club are not looking to make a major signing for their defence in January.

The club will take a look at their options again in the summer, but Juventus are not likely to make any major defensive additions next month. 
 