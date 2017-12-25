Target Can Only Be Six Points – Chelsea Star Wants Final Flourish In 2017

Follow @insidefutbol





Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger believes that the target for his team can only be the six points that are on offer in their last two matches in 2017.



The Pensioners fell further behind in the title race on Saturday as the gap between themselves and first placed Manchester City grew to 16 points thanks to a goalless draw at Goodison Park against Everton.











The result, according to the 24-year-old, was particularly disappointing and annoying as Chelsea were the better team for most of the match, dominating possession and managing as many as 25 shots on goal, but weren't able to find the back of the net even once.



The task now, Rudiger feels, will be to keep on going and try to get all the six points available in the two games left in the year, against Brighton and Hove Albion on Boxing Day and Stoke City this Saturday.





"Of course, it's very disappointing because I think we were the better team and we had a lot of chances to score but you have some days when it's like that", Rudiger told his club's official website.

"You can even play for maybe three hours and you wouldn't score.



"We needed the three points so we have to keep going. We played a good match but we were just unlucky.



"The target can only be six points.



"It's not easy but that's our aim, that's what we're going for, we want six points."

