Udinese Lay Down Position On Arsenal, Chelsea and Everton Target Jakub Jankto

Udinese are unlikely to sell Arsenal, Chelsea and Everton linked midfielder Jakub Jankto in the January transfer window unless they receive a mega bid for the player.



The 21-year-old Czech midfielder’s future has been under the scanner ahead of the January window as a number of clubs are interested in snaring him away from Udinese.











A self-confessed Arsenal fan, Jankto has courted interest from the Gunners, while fellow Premier League sides Chelsea and Everton have also been keeping tabs on the midfielder.



Serie A giants Inter are also interested in snapping up the Czech international, but according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, Udinese have no plans to sell any of their key players in January.





It is understood the club want to make sure they keep their core squad intact in the winter window and will only consider offers for fringe players.

A January move for Jankto is not completely dead in the water, but Udinese would need a mega money offer on their table before they would agree to sell the 21-year-old in January.



His agent believes the midfielder is prepared for a big move, but for the moment Udinese are keen to hold on to him.



Jankto has more than three years left on his current contract in the south of Italy.

