Alvaro Morata Starts – Chelsea Team vs Brighton Confirmed

Fixture: Chelsea vs Brighton

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 15:00 (UK time)



Premier League champions Chelsea have named their side and substitutes for this afternoon's clash against Brighton at Stamford Bridge.



Antonio Conte's side played out a 0-0 draw away at Everton last weekend which seems to have left the Blues simply looking to cement a top four spot this season rather than trying to defend their title.











Manager Conte is without David Luiz, who is still struggling with a knee problem, while Charly Musonda has a groin issue.



The Chelsea manager has Thibaut Courtois in goal, while at the back he picks Cesar Azpilizueta, Gary Cahill and Antonio Rudiger as the back three. N'Golo Kante slots into midfield with Cesc Fabregas and Tiemoue Bakayoko, while Eden Hazard operates just off Alvaro Morata up top.



If the Italian tactician needs to make changes then he can look to his bench, with options including Willian and Danny Drinkwater.



Chelsea Team vs Brighton



Courtois; Azpilicueta, Cahill (c), Rudiger; Moses, Kante, Fabregas, Bakayoko, Alonso; Hazard, Morata



Substitutes: Caballero, Zappacosta, Ampadu, Drinkwater, Pedro, Willian, Batshuayi

