Anderlecht Coach Comments On Bad Injury Suffered By Everton Loanee

Follow @insidefutbol





Anderlecht coach Hein Vanhaezebrouck has confirmed that Everton loanee Henry Onyekuru will miss the rest of the season due to a serious knee injury.



Onyekuru was stretchered off the pitch in the 78th minute after a collision with Eupen goalkeeper Hendrik Van Crombrugge, which led to a serious injury for the forward.











The Nigerian forward has suffered serious damage to a medical ligament in his knee and according to Het Laatste Nieuws, there are fears that it could be an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury.



Everton signed the striker from Eupen last summer before loaning him to Anderlecht for the rest of the season.





And Onyekuru may have played his last game for Anderlecht as coach Vanhaezebrouck admits that he will possibly be out for the rest of the campaign.

He said about the forward’s injury: “He is possibly out for six months.”



Everton are expected to oversee Onyekuru’s recovery, but it remains to be seen whether he will recover ahead of the start of the new season.



Onyekuru is yet to obtain a work permit in England and could again be loaned out if he is fit next summer.

