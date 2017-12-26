XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

26/12/2017 - 11:52 GMT

Anderlecht Coach Comments On Bad Injury Suffered By Everton Loanee

 




Anderlecht coach Hein Vanhaezebrouck has confirmed that Everton loanee Henry Onyekuru will miss the rest of the season due to a serious knee injury.

Onyekuru was stretchered off the pitch in the 78th minute after a collision with Eupen goalkeeper Hendrik Van Crombrugge, which led to a serious injury for the forward.




The Nigerian forward has suffered serious damage to a medical ligament in his knee and according to Het Laatste Nieuws, there are fears that it could be an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury.

Everton signed the striker from Eupen last summer before loaning him to Anderlecht for the rest of the season.
 


And Onyekuru may have played his last game for Anderlecht as coach Vanhaezebrouck admits that he will possibly be out for the rest of the campaign.  

He said about the forward’s injury: “He is possibly out for six months.”

Everton are expected to oversee Onyekuru’s recovery, but it remains to be seen whether he will recover ahead of the start of the new season.

Onyekuru is yet to obtain a work permit in England and could again be loaned out if he is fit next summer.
 