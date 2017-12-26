Arsenal and Everton Not Keen To Meet Sevilla’s Asking Price For Steven N’Zonzi

Follow @insidefutbol





Arsenal and Everton are yet to show the appetite to match Sevilla’s asking price for Steven N'Zonzi despite their interest in the midfielder.



The 29-year-old defensive midfielder has fallen out with the Sevilla coaching staff and is likely to leave the club in the January transfer window, unless the new boss can build bridges.











The former Stoke City midfielder has been linked with a move back to England and a number of Premier League clubs have been interested in signing him in January.



Arsenal are believed to be keeping tabs on the Frenchman and he was recently spotted in London, leading to more speculation of him joining the Gunners in January.





Everton and West Ham have also been keeping tabs on the defensive midfielder, but at the moment Sevilla’s asking price for the N'Zonzi is proving to be a major obstacle.

It is understood the Spanish side are demanding a fee worth €40m and according to AS, none of his suitors are prepared to match that price at the moment.



With only a few days left before the January window opens, the midfielder is keen to sort out his future soon, but at the moment no club are close to reaching an agreement with Sevilla.



A move back to England is believed to be the preferred option for N'Zonzi, who has more than two years left on his contract with the Spanish club.

