Asking Price Slashed For Chelsea, Everton and Liverpool Linked Ivory Coast International

Nice are expected to accept a fee lower to that they quoted last summer for Liverpool, Everton and Chelsea midfield target Jean-Michael Seri, who could leave the club in the January transfer window.



The 26-year-old Ivory Coast international midfielder came close to leaving Nice last summer, but his transfer to Barcelona fell through and he stayed put at the Ligue 1 club.











However, ahead of the January transfer window his future has come under the scanner and a number of clubs in the Premier League are trying to take him to England.



It is claimed that clubs such as Liverpool, Manchester City and Chelsea are interested in signing him and even Everton are said to be keeping tabs on the midfielder.





And according to French outlet Buzz Sport, compared to last summer, Nice are expected to entertain fee lower than the €30m they were demanding for the player.

It has been claimed that the Ligue 1 club are expected to receive offers to the tune of €20m for Seri and the midfielder could leave the club in the January transfer window.



The Ivory Coast international will enter the final year of his contract with Nice next summer.

