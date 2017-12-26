Atalanta Eye €20m Profit On Manchester United and West Ham Linked Schemer

Follow @insidefutbol





Atalanta have set an asking price for Manchester United and West Ham midfield target Bryan Cristante.



The Italian midfielder is on loan at Atalanta from Benfica, but his performances have convinced the Serie A club to take up the option to sign him on a permanent contract.











Atalanta are prepared to pay the €5m needed to buy Cristante from the Portuguese giants, but it is claimed the club are also making plans to sell him at the end of the season.



The Serie A outfit are aware of the level of interest the midfielder has generated amongst clubs in Europe and according to Italian broadcaster Premium Sport, Atalanta have set an asking price of €25m.





Inter Milan are claimed to be leading the chase for Cristante at the moment, but Serie A giants Juventus and Napoli are also interested in signing the midfielder from Atalanta.

He has also attracted the vying eyes of Premier League clubs following his performance against Everton in the Europa League, and it has been claimed both Manchester United and West Ham are monitoring his situation in Italy.



Cristante’s showings have taken many by surprise, but Atalanta are preparing the ground to make a big profit by selling him to the highest bidder next summer.

