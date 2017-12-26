Character And Spirit – Former Leeds Star Delighted With Comeback Win At Burton

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Leeds United midfielder Andy Couzens has expressed his delight at seeing the character the Whites showed to earn three points at Burton Albion with a come-from-behind 2-1 win.



The Brewers took an early lead against the run of play when defender Tom Naylor tapped a cross from Lucas Akins into Felix Wiedwald’s goal at the half hour mark to stun the away side, who dominated the game until then.











Leeds came out after the break fighting and Pablo Hernandez converted a beautiful free kick on the hour mark to level things up at the Pirelli and Kemar Roofe gave the away side the lead with a fine finish three minutes later.



Couzens believes Leeds showed character and gumption to fight back from a goal down in the first half and is keen to see the Whites continue the winning run going against Birmingham City on Saturday.





The former White took Twitter and wrote: “Character and a team spirit was shown today.

“Another win, [we] move on now to Birmingham and let’s keep this run going.”



Leeds are currently four-game winning streak in the league and are fifth in the Championship table.

