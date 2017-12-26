XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

26/12/2017 - 11:48 GMT

Chelsea and Manchester United Target Alex Sandro Starts Scramble With Move Request

 




Manchester United and Chelsea defensive target Alex Sandro has communicated to Juventus that he wants to leave the club in the January transfer window.

The defender’s future at Juventus has been under the scanner since last summer, when Chelsea wanted to sign him, but the Italian champions managed to hold on to him.




His form this season has taken a dive and there have been suggestions that Juventus have been rethinking their position on the defender ahead of the January transfer window.

And according to Italian broadcaster Sportitalia, the defender has told the Italian champions that he wants to leave the club before the end of the winter window.
 


Juventus are yet to make any definitive decision on Sandro’s future, but they are aware of the interest from some of the top clubs in Europe the full-back has generated.  

Chelsea, Manchester United and Manchester City are keen to take him to England and there is also talk that Paris Saint-Germain have also been keeping tabs on the player.

The Italian champions want a big fee of around the €60m mark before they agree to sell the defender next month.

Sandro, who joined Juventus from FC Porto in 2015, has more than two years left on his contract with the Bianconeri.
 