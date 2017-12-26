Disappointed With Myself – Liverpool Star Self-Critical As Reds Crush Swansea City

Follow @insidefutbol





Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has admitted to being disappointed in his own performance despite scoring for Liverpool in a 5-0 rout of Swansea City at Anfield on Boxing Day.



It took just six minutes for Liverpool to take the lead through Philippe Coutinho and the nerves were felt at Anfield when the Reds were only 1-0 up heading into the half time break.











But the nerves were eased when Roberto Firmino struck in the 52nd minute, while Trent Alexander-Arnold made it 3-0 in the 65th minute and Firmino clocked up Liverpool's fourth in the 66th.



Oxlade-Chamberlain then put the gloss on the performance by scoring Liverpool's sixth eight minutes from time.





The Reds moved back into the top four in the Premier League, but Oxlade-Chamberlain was quick to criticise his own display, feeling he could have done better .