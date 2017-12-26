Disappointed With Myself – Liverpool Star Self-Critical As Reds Crush Swansea City

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has admitted to being disappointed in his own performance despite scoring for Liverpool in a 5-0 rout of Swansea City at Anfield on Boxing Day.
It took just six minutes for Liverpool to take the lead through Philippe Coutinho and the nerves were felt at Anfield when the Reds were only 1-0 up heading into the half time break.
But the nerves were eased when Roberto Firmino struck in the 52nd minute, while Trent Alexander-Arnold made it 3-0 in the 65th minute and Firmino clocked up Liverpool's fourth in the 66th.
Oxlade-Chamberlain then put the gloss on the performance by scoring Liverpool's sixth eight minutes from time.
The Reds moved back into the top four in the Premier League, but Oxlade-Chamberlain was quick to criticise his own display, feeling he could have done better.
"I was a bit disappointed with myself today, although I’m happy to score", Oxlade-Chamberlain said on Sky Sports.
"When the chance came at the end I was happy to put it away.
"In the first half we did OK and we stepped it up in the second half.
"I just want more out of myself. I could have done better with my end product a few times. Overall it could have been better", the former Arsenal star continued.
"I just want to keep pushing myself on to do better. It’s important for me [to get amongst the goals].
"Today it [my goal] wasn’t so crucial as we were leading by a few, but I need to keep doing that.
"There were some great goals today. We defended well overall."
Liverpool now sit in fourth spot with 38 points, one more than fifth placed Tottenham Hotspur.