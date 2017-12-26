Eric Dier Starts – Tottenham Hotspur Team vs Southampton Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Tottenham Hotspur vs Southampton

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 12:30 (UK time)



Tottenham Hotspur have announced their starting eleven and substitutes to play host to Southampton in a Premier League clash on Boxing Day at Wembley.



Spurs are currently outside the top four and sitting in fifth spot, but recovered from a heavy defeat at Manchester City to ease to a 3-0 win over Burnley at Turf Moor on Saturday.











A win would put Mauricio Pochettino's team into the top four, even if only temporarily, while Harry Kane needs just one goal to set a new Premier League goals record within a calendar year.



Pochettino picks Hugo Lloris in goal, while at the back he selects Davinson Sanchez and Jan Vertonghen, while Serge Aurier and Danny Rose are full-backs. Eric Dier slots into midfield with Mousa Dembele, while Christian Eriksen, Dele Alli and Heung-Min Son support Kane.



If the Tottenham manager needs to make changes he can look to his bench, where options include Erik Lamela and Fernando Llorente.



Tottenham Hotspur Team vs Southampton



Lloris (c), Aurier, Sanchez, Vertonghen, Rose, Dier, Dembele, Eriksen, Alli, Son, Kane



Substitutes: Vorm, Trippier, Davies, Winks, Sissoko, Lamela, Llorente

