XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

26/12/2017 - 19:57 GMT

He’s Not The Most Patient – Jurgen Klopp Delighted With Adam Lallana Return

 




Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has delighted at Adam Lallana returning to competitive action in the Reds' 5-0 defeat of Swansea City in the Premier League on Boxing Day.

The Reds were only 1-0 up at half time but ran riot in the second half with another four goals to pile the misery on a struggling and managerless Swansea side.




With Liverpool cruising in the match, Klopp introduced Lallana from the bench in the 69th minute, handing the injury returnee a welcome spell of competitive minutes.

And Klopp feels it is good news for Liverpool to have Lallana back and ready to play.
 


"Good to have him back. He needs time and he's not the most patient person", Klopp said on BBC Radio 5 live.

"We tried to give him as many minutes as possible.

"We want him around and in the team", the Liverpool boss added.

Liverpool now look forward to another home game with Claude Puel's Leicester City to visit Anfield on Saturday.

The Reds then head to Turf Moor to play Burnley to welcome in 2018 on New Year's Day.

It remains to be seen whether Lallana will start either game.
 