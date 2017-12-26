He’s Not The Most Patient – Jurgen Klopp Delighted With Adam Lallana Return

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has delighted at Adam Lallana returning to competitive action in the Reds' 5-0 defeat of Swansea City in the Premier League on Boxing Day.



The Reds were only 1-0 up at half time but ran riot in the second half with another four goals to pile the misery on a struggling and managerless Swansea side.











With Liverpool cruising in the match, Klopp introduced Lallana from the bench in the 69th minute, handing the injury returnee a welcome spell of competitive minutes.



And Klopp feels it is good news for Liverpool to have Lallana back and ready to play.





" Good to have him back. He needs time and he's not the most patient person", Klopp said on BBC Radio 5 live.