He’s Not The Most Patient – Jurgen Klopp Delighted With Adam Lallana Return

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has delighted at Adam Lallana returning to competitive action in the Reds' 5-0 defeat of Swansea City in the Premier League on Boxing Day.
The Reds were only 1-0 up at half time but ran riot in the second half with another four goals to pile the misery on a struggling and managerless Swansea side.
With Liverpool cruising in the match, Klopp introduced Lallana from the bench in the 69th minute, handing the injury returnee a welcome spell of competitive minutes.
And Klopp feels it is good news for Liverpool to have Lallana back and ready to play.
"Good to have him back. He needs time and he's not the most patient person", Klopp said on BBC Radio 5 live.
"We tried to give him as many minutes as possible.
"We want him around and in the team", the Liverpool boss added.
Liverpool now look forward to another home game with Claude Puel's Leicester City to visit Anfield on Saturday.
The Reds then head to Turf Moor to play Burnley to welcome in 2018 on New Year's Day.
It remains to be seen whether Lallana will start either game.