I’d Run To Glasgow For Rangers Coaching Role, Admits Former Gers Star

Clint Hill has revealed that he would jump at the opportunity to have a coaching role at Rangers after he calls a time on his playing career.



The veteran defender joined Carlisle United on a one-year deal from Rangers last summer, having spent the 2016/17 campaign at Ibrox.











During his time at Rangers, who snapped him up from Queens Park Rangers in 2016, Hill made 31 appearances in all competitions for the Scottish giants and even found the back of the net six times.



And the 39-year-old, who explained that he will probably hung up his boots at the end of the present campaign, insisted that he would love to return to Rangers if a coaching offer comes from Ibrox post his retirement.





“I would run up here”, he told the Rangers official podcast, when asked what he would do if he went in to coaching after his retirement and an offer came from Rangers.

“If there was ever an opportunity to come here and coach and represent the club again in any capacity, then of course I would jump at it.”



When asked if he will put an end to playing career after this season, Hill replied: “I think my wife will burn my boots so that I don’t play anymore [laughs].



“I would probably be 40 by then and it has been a great innings.



“I think it’s probably time to call it a day to be honest.”



Hill, who has so far turned out 16 times for Carlisle this season, was one of Rangers’ most consistent performers in the last campaign, but the Light Blues opted against giving him a new deal.

