Jose Mourinho’s Head’s Gone, Antonio Conte Not Same – Former Liverpool Star Says Jurgen Klopp Has Edge

Former Liverpool midfielder Jason McAteer is sure Jurgen Klopp has the motivational edge on both Jose Mourinho and Antonio Conte, when it comes to the battle to finish behind Manchester City in the Premier League standings.
Klopp led Liverpool to a 5-0 crushing of Swansea City on Boxing Day, while Chelsea edged out Brighton 2-0 and Manchester United were held 2-2 at Old Trafford by Burnley.
McAteer thinks that Mourinho and Conte both have issues, which gives Klopp the edge going into the second half of the season.
The former Republic of Ireland international says Mourinho's head has gone, while Conte is at loggerheads with Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich.
He said on LFC TV: "Mourinho's head has gone with what's going on at City.
"Conte is resigned to the fact he's not going to win it now, you feel he is at loggerheads with Abramovich, he is not the same personality on the touchline, is his heart still in it?
"Klopp is resigned to us not going to win the Premier League.
"But out of those three managers I would say Klopp has more motivational skills, keeping the lads interested, getting them over the line, more than Mourinho and Conte", McAteer added.
Liverpool, who are in fourth spot in the table, are four points off third placed Chelsea and five behind Manchester United, with each of the three sides having another 18 league games left in the season.
All three are next in action on Saturday with Liverpool hosting Leicester, Chelsea at home against Brighton and Manchester United entertaining Southampton.