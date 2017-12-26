Jose Mourinho’s Head’s Gone, Antonio Conte Not Same – Former Liverpool Star Says Jurgen Klopp Has Edge

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Liverpool midfielder Jason McAteer is sure Jurgen Klopp has the motivational edge on both Jose Mourinho and Antonio Conte, when it comes to the battle to finish behind Manchester City in the Premier League standings.



Klopp led Liverpool to a 5-0 crushing of Swansea City on Boxing Day, while Chelsea edged out Brighton 2-0 and Manchester United were held 2-2 at Old Trafford by Burnley.











McAteer thinks that Mourinho and Conte both have issues, which gives Klopp the edge going into the second half of the season.



The former Republic of Ireland international says Mourinho's head has gone, while Conte is at loggerheads with Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich.





He said on LFC TV: "Mourinho's head has gone with what's going on at City .