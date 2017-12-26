XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

26/12/2017 - 21:26 GMT

Juan Mata Hails English Christmas Fixture List Tradition

 




Manchester United winger Juan Mata feels the relationship between football and fans in England is fantastic.

Unlike the other top leagues in Europe, the Premier League hosts matches throughout the Christmas period with a short turnaround between games.




The matches come thick and fast during the festive period in the Premier League, with Manchester United scheduled to play two more league games between now and 1st January; the Red Devils have already played eight matches in all competitions this month.

And Mata, who believes Boxing Day matches in the Premier League help to bring football closer to the fans, thinks there is hardly any time to reflect on results in the busy period.
 


“Physically it is complicated and mentally too, if you lose you do not have time to complain and if you win there is no chance to celebrate”, he told Spanish daily Marca.

"It serves to bring football closer to the fans, especially on Boxing Day.

"The stadium is filled with young children and it creates a special atmosphere, the relationship between football and fans in England is fantastic."

Manchester United, who have managed to win just two of their last six outings in all competitions, losing twice, are currently second in the Premier League with 43 points from 20 matches, 12 adrift of leaders Manchester City.
 