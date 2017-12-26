XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

26/12/2017 - 12:10 GMT

La Liga Club Rekindle Interest In Chelsea Youngster

 




Chelsea youngster Charly Musonda has again emerged as an option for La Liga side Real Betis ahead of the January transfer window.

The 21-year-old attacking midfielder had bust-up with Chelsea after he vented his frustration on social media due to the lack of opportunities for him under Antonio Conte.




Conte advised the player to concentrate on his football, but Musonda has not played in the Premier League since a 25-minute cameo against Crystal Palace in October.

The Belgian was part of only two Chelsea matchday squads in the league following the Palace game and has remained a peripheral figure under Conte this season.
 


He had a fruitful loan spell at Real Betis in the past and according to Spanish daily AS, the creative midfielder has again emerged as viable option for the club ahead of the January window.  

Musonda is one of the players the Spanish outfit are considering signing next month, but it remains to be seen whether Chelsea are prepared to loan him out again.

The Belgian is desperate to play regular football and could force the Blues to accept an offer to join Betis in January.

He still has more than four years left on his contract with Chelsea.
 