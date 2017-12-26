Leigh Griffiths Starts – Celtic Team vs Dundee Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Dundee vs Celtic

Competition: Scottish Premiership

Kick-off: 12:30 (UK time)



Celtic have named their side and substitutes to take on Dundee at Dens Park in a Scottish Premiership clash this afternoon.



Bhoys boss Brendan Rodgers picks Craig Gordon in goal, while at the back he goes with a four of Mikael Lustig, Dedryck Boyata, Kristoffer Ajer and Kieran Tierney.











Scott Brown and Olivier Ntcham are picked in midfield and will aim to control proceedings, while Callum McGregor, Jonny Hayes and James Forrest support Leigh Griffiths, who is up top.



If Rodgers needs to make any changes to try to influence the game then he can look to his bench, where options available for the Northern Irishman to select including midfielder Stuart Armstrong and strikers Moussa Dembele and Odsonne Edouard.



Celtic Team vs Dundee



Gordon, Lustig, Boyata, Ajer, Tierney, Brown, Ntcham, McGregor, Hayes, Forrest, Griffiths



Substitutes: De Vries, Simunovic, Bitton, Dembele, Edouard, Armstrong, Johnston

