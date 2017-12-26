Liverpool Praying Man City Defenders Don’t Get Injured – Southampton Legend On Virgil van Dijk Situation

Follow @insidefutbol





Southampton legend Matthew Le Tissier has indicated that Liverpool will be wary of Manchester City in their transfer chase for Virgil van Dijk.



Van Dijk’s future at Southampton came under renewed focus at the weekend when he was left out of the squad against Huddersfield Town despite being fit to play.











The Dutchman, who wanted to join Liverpool last summer, is expected to finally leave St. Mary’s in the January window, with the Reds again expected to be in the mix for him.



However, Manchester City are also believed to be keeping tabs on the defender ahead of next month and Le Tissier admits Van Dijk is likely to be sold to the highest bidder in January.





The former striker celebrated that fact that Southampton to stood up to Liverpool last summer and joked that the Reds will be praying no Manchester City defender suffers an injury between now and January.

Responding to taunts from Liverpool fans, Le Tissier wrote on Twitter: “[It] doesn’t take Einstein to work that out [than Van Dijk will leave] after being left out the squad on Saturday whilst not injured!



“Down to the highest bidder now I guess.



“[I] hope for your sake no City centre back gets injured this week.”



The Saints legend also insisted that the final decision on Van Dijk’s future still rests with Southampton.



He added: “The club decides which bid they accept, the player decides whether or not he goes to that club.”

