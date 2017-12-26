Man City Buy Full-Backs For Price of Strikers – Jose Mourinho Says Man Utd Must Spend More

Follow @insidefutbol





Jose Mourinho has indicated that changing Manchester United’s fortunes on the pitch will need more spending, while taking a jab at Manchester City’s heavy transfer outlay.



Manchester United could potentially be 15 points behind their city rivals in the title race if Pep Guardiola’s men win on Wednesday night after Mourinho’s men only managed a point against Burnley at home today.











Mourinho has more or less given up hope of winning the league this season despite his men being second in December, but he insisted rebuilding Manchester United is a much harder job as he didn’t take charge of one of the best squads last year.



The Portuguese pointed towards Manchester City’s heavy spending under Guardiola from a stronger position and stressed that despite spending more than £300m a lot more needs to be done at Old Trafford.





Mourinho said in his post match press conference after the 2-2 home draw with Burnley: "We are in the second year of trying to rebuild a football team you know is not one of the best teams in the world.

“Manchester City are buying full-backs for the price of strikers!



"The prices for big clubs are different to the prices for other clubs."



Asked about his own £300m spending over two summers, he said: "It's not enough."



Mourinho is expected to spend big again next summe,r but there are also suggestions that a he could dip into his transfer funds in January too.

