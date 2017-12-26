XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

26/12/2017 - 17:48 GMT

Man City Buy Full-Backs For Price of Strikers – Jose Mourinho Says Man Utd Must Spend More

 




Jose Mourinho has indicated that changing Manchester United’s fortunes on the pitch will need more spending, while taking a jab at Manchester City’s heavy transfer outlay.

Manchester United could potentially be 15 points behind their city rivals in the title race if Pep Guardiola’s men win on Wednesday night after Mourinho’s men only managed a point against Burnley at home today.




Mourinho has more or less given up hope of winning the league this season despite his men being second in December, but he insisted rebuilding Manchester United is a much harder job as he didn’t take charge of one of the best squads last year.

The Portuguese pointed towards Manchester City’s heavy spending under Guardiola from a stronger position and stressed that despite spending more than £300m a lot more needs to be done at Old Trafford.
 


Mourinho said in his post match press conference after the 2-2 home draw with Burnley: "We are in the second year of trying to rebuild a football team you know is not one of the best teams in the world.  

“Manchester City are buying full-backs for the price of strikers!

"The prices for big clubs are different to the prices for other clubs."

Asked about his own £300m spending over two summers, he said: "It's not enough."

Mourinho is expected to spend big again next summe,r but there are also suggestions that a he could dip into his transfer funds in January too.
 