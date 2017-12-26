XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

26/12/2017 - 14:04 GMT

Manuel Lanzini Starts – West Ham Team vs Bournemouth Confirmed

 




Fixture: Bournemouth vs West Ham United
Competition: Premier League
Kick-off: 15:00 (UK time)

West Ham United have officially confirmed their starting line-up and substitutes to take on Bournemouth in a Premier League clash at the Vitality Stadium this afternoon.

David Moyes' side sit just one point and one place above the relegation zone and will want all three points against the Cherries, who are also battling against the drop.




Moyes is able to welcome back midfielder Manuel Lanzini after he completed his two-match ban.

Adrian continues between the sticks for West Ham, while at the back Moyes picks James Collins and Angelo Ogbonna as the central pair. Pedro Obiang will look to boss midfield, while Lanzini is back in the team. Andre Ayew supports Marko Arnautovic.

If the West Ham manager needs to make changes at any point then he can look to his bench, where options include Javier Hernandez and Andy Carroll.

 


West Ham United Team vs Bournemouth

Adrian, Zabaleta, Collins, Ogbonna, Cresswell, Masuaku, Kouyate, Obiang, Lanzini, Ayew, Arnautovic

Substitutes: Hart, Reid, Rice, Quina, Carroll, Sakho, Hernandez
 