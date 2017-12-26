Manuel Lanzini Starts – West Ham Team vs Bournemouth Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Bournemouth vs West Ham United

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 15:00 (UK time)



West Ham United have officially confirmed their starting line-up and substitutes to take on Bournemouth in a Premier League clash at the Vitality Stadium this afternoon.



David Moyes' side sit just one point and one place above the relegation zone and will want all three points against the Cherries, who are also battling against the drop.











Moyes is able to welcome back midfielder Manuel Lanzini after he completed his two-match ban.



Adrian continues between the sticks for West Ham, while at the back Moyes picks James Collins and Angelo Ogbonna as the central pair. Pedro Obiang will look to boss midfield, while Lanzini is back in the team. Andre Ayew supports Marko Arnautovic.



If the West Ham manager needs to make changes at any point then he can look to his bench, where options include Javier Hernandez and Andy Carroll.



West Ham United Team vs Bournemouth



Adrian, Zabaleta, Collins, Ogbonna, Cresswell, Masuaku, Kouyate, Obiang, Lanzini, Ayew, Arnautovic



Substitutes: Hart, Reid, Rice, Quina, Carroll, Sakho, Hernandez

