Middlesbrough Challenge Has Shades of Stoke City – Tony Pulis

Newly appointed Middlesbrough manager Tony Pulis has revealed that the challenge he has taken up at Boro reminds him of his stint with Stoke City.



Pulis replaced Garry Monk at Riverside Stadium after the Championship side parted ways with the former Leeds boss just six months after his appointment.











59-year-old Pulis was sacked as West Brom manager in November and had been linked with a number of jobs, including at Rangers.



Pulis is delighted to have joined Middlesbrough and admitted that he had been looking for a real challenge, which the job at the Championship side offered him.





And Pulis says he can see similarities between the Middlesbrough challenge and that which he encountered at Stoke.

“I wanted a challenge – a real challenge – and this reminds me so much of Stoke when I went there with Peter Coates", Pulis told his club's official website.



Heaping praise on Boro chairman Steve Gibson, Pulis said that he is a man who has a good understanding of the game and also has earned his respect as a person and as a owner.



"Steve Gibson is a football man who understands the game. I have great respect for him as a person and an owner.



“I really am looking forward to this. The immediate challenge is finding out about the football club and as a team we have to get as many points as can, as quickly as we can.



“I wanted to come at this time because we have so many games in a short space of time, and I can assess everything.”

