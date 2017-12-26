No Reason We Can’t Overtake Chelsea and Man Utd – Liverpool Legend

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool legend Mark Lawrenson sees no reason why the Reds cannot aim to win the league without Manchester City and overhaul Chelsea and Manchester United to do so.



Pep Guardiola's side are crusing to the Premier League title and Lawrenson sees no prospect of Liverpool stopping the Citizens this season, meaning they must aim to be the best of the rest.











Encouraged by Liverpool's 5-0 thrashing of Swansea City at Anfield which took the Reds back into fourth place in the Premier League following Tottenham's early kick off win, Lawrenson thinks Jurgen Klopp's side should look to overtake Chelsea and Manchester United.



And he claims Liverpool spurned golden opportunities for more points with draws against West Brom and Everton, meaning they could have had four extra points.





" The thing to do is finish top of the league without Manchester City", Lawrenson said on LFC TV.