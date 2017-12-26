XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

26/12/2017 - 14:02 GMT

No Samu Saiz – Leeds United Team vs Burton Albion Confirmed

 




Fixture: Burton Albion vs Leeds United
Competition: Championship
Kick-off: 15:00 (UK time)

Leeds United have named their starting eleven and substitutes to go up against Nigel Clough's Burton Albion side at the Pirelli Stadium this afternoon.

The Whites have built momentum on the back of three successive league wins, against QPR, Norwich and Hull, respectively, while they thrashed Burton 5-0 in the earlier meeting between the two teams this term.




Leeds continue to be without injured winger Stuart Dallas and striker Caleb Ekuban.

Head coach Thomas Christiansen keeps faith with Felix Wiedwald in goal, while in defence he picks Liam Cooper and Pontus Jansson as the central pair. Eunan O'Kane slots into midfield with Ronaldo Vieira, while Pawel Cibicki, Pablo Hernandez and Ezgjan Alioski are just off Kemar Roofe.

If the former APOEL coach needs to make changes then he can look to his bench, where options include Vurnon Anita and Pierre-Michel Lasogga. There is no Samu Saiz, despite Christiansen having confirmed the Spaniard is fit to return after injury.

 


Leeds United Team vs Burton Albion

Wiedwald, Ayling, Jansson, Cooper, Berardi, Vieira, O'Kane, Cibicki, Hernandez, Alioski, Roofe

Substitutes: Lonergan, Shaughnessy, Pennington, Phillips, Anita, Lasogga, Grot
 