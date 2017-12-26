Now He’s An Asset To Rangers – Former Gers Star Hails Youngster’s Fantastic Development

Follow @insidefutbol





Ex-Rangers defender Clint Hill has admitted he finds it fantastic to see Ross McCrorie progress into a fine young player this season.



McCrorie, who is a product of Rangers’ youth system, made his first team debut for the Ibrox giants in a Scottish League Cup game against Partick Thistle in September.











The 19-year-old centre-back has since gone on to become a vital member of the Gers team, making 16 appearances in all competitions in the present campaign so far, and being shifted into a defensive midfield role.



Hill, who spent the 2016/17 campaign at Rangers, watched McCrorie at close quarters at Ibrox.





Although the 39-year-old did not see McCrorie play during his stint at Rangers, he always knew the youngster had the right temperament.

As a result, Hill, who thinks McCrorie is not only a great asset for the team, but for the club as well, also praised the teenager’s versatility in being able to switch between defence and midfield.



“He dipped in and out with us in the training sessions last season”, Hill told the Rangers official podcast, when asked about McCrorie.



“I’ve always seen a good player in him; obviously I couldn’t judge him because I didn’t see him play competitively.



“But as a character and as a trainer, he was fantastic.



“He was always willing to listen and improve, which is very important.



“To see him progress into a fine young player this season is fantastic.



“He is not just a great asset for the team, but he is a great asset for the club as well.



“He is so young and adaptable, he has been thrown into some weird positions this season, but he has managed to stamp his authority in games.”



McCrorie, who has had loan spells at Ayr United and Dumbarton, has represented Scotland up to Under-21 level.

