Rangers Fans Doing This Astounds Me – Former Gers Defender

Clint Hill has explained that although he is not surprised by the loyalty of the Rangers fans, he was taken aback by several Gers supporters coming to watch him play for Carlisle United.



The veteran defender was snapped up by Rangers on a one-year deal from Queens Park Rangers in 2016, with the 39-year-old going on to make 31 appearances for the Scottish outfit.











Hill joined Carlisle last summer after being let go by Rangers and has thus far turned out 17 times for the League Two outfit.



And the centre-back, who insisted that the loyalty of the Rangers fans has not surprised him as they have backed their team even when they club had to play in the lower tiers of Scottish football, however stated that he was astonished to see 40 to 50 Light Blues supporters travelling south of the border to watch him play for Carlisle.





“I’m not surprised by the loyalty because they have been tested over the last five, six years and they have come back in thousands throughout that time and they still support the team to this day”, Hill told the Rangers official podcast, when asked if the loyalty of the Rangers fans surprised him.

“But it’s always a surprise to see fourty, fifty Rangers fans coming down to Carlisle games.



“It always astounds me that they come down to watch the game.



“I fully appreciate that and it helps Carlisle’s profile as well.



“[Rangers fans are] very, very honest to represent the club and everything that goes with it.”



Hill’s present employers are currently 13th in the League Two table with 31 points from 21 games, six places and six points adrift of the playoff spots.

