Rangers New Boy Declan John Admits Disappointment At Start of Permanent Gers Spell

Rangers full-back Declan John admits he did not have the perfect start to life as a permanent Gers star after his side went down to defeat against Kilmarnock.



The 22-year-old made his move to Ibrox permanent as he put pen-to-paper to a three-and-a-half year contract with the Gers last Friday and then saw his side succumb to a 2-1 loss to Killie the following day.











The youngster, who scored the only goal for Saturday's visitors, insists that it was not the way he wanted to celebrate his permanent deal with the Glasgow giants.



"It's not the way I wanted to celebrate a new contract", John was quoted as saying by the BBC.





As far as his personal feelings post signing the contract are concerned, John said that he was delighted to have his future sorted and now he can focus on giving his best for the Gers.

"I was obviously really happy to have the contract sorted. This is where I see myself playing my football.



"I think I have done quite well since I have come in. I am really looking forward now to the future with Rangers.



"It was always going to be a yes straight away from me and, while I am really happy about that, we're all really disappointed by the result."



Since signing for the Glasgow giants from Cardiff City, initially on loan in the summer, the full-back has managed a total of 15 matches for Graeme Murty's side and has added to the scoresheet three times, besides providing two assists for his team-mates.

