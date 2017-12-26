Rangers Star Admits Not Realising Magnitude of Scoring Against Celtic

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Rangers centre-back Clint Hill has admitted that he did not realise the magnitude of his goal against Celtic when he scored it.



Hill, who spent last season at Rangers, scored a late equaliser during the Gers’ 1-1 draw at Celtic Park in March.











The 39-year-old’s goal helped Rangers to avoid defeat against their fierce rivals for the first and only time in the 2016/17 campaign; the Light Blues lost five of their six encounters in all competitions with Celtic last term.



And Hill, who conceded that at that point he did not realise the importance of his goal against Celtic as it only helped Rangers to draw the game, insisted that he will cherish the moment for a very long time.





“I agree, I probably didn’t realise”, he told the Rangers official podcast, when asked if he realised the magnitude of his goal against Celtic.

“It wasn’t a winner, it wasn’t for a trophy or anything, it was just for a draw.



“I quite understand the whole thing that goes with it.



“Personally for me it was a big moment – to score in such a big derby away at the enemy.



“It is an eye-opener for me still now to be honest.



“It is something I will cherish for a very, very long time.”



Hill, who joined Carlisle United last summer, netted six times in 31 games for Rangers.



The veteran defender is enjoying regular first team football in League Two in what is likely to be his final ever campaign.

