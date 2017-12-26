Thomas Christiansen Warns Leeds Against Favourites Tag At Burton

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United boss Thomas Christiansen has warned his side against thinking of themselves as favourites for their game against Burton Albion later in the day.



The Whites, who thrashed the Brewers 5-0 at Elland Road earlier in the season, are unbeaten in their last six Championship games, winning five of those.











While Leeds presently find themselves in fifth spot in the table with 39 points from 23 matches, Burton Albion are just above the relegation zone in 20th position with just 20 points.



However, Christiansen feels Leeds should not take Nigel Clough’s team lightly as there are no clear favourites in Championship matches, which was evident in the manner in which the Whites had to grind out a 1-0 win over strugglers Hull City recently.





“Here there is no one where you can say before the game starts that you are the favourites”, he was quoted as saying by the Yorkshire Evening Post.

“Everyone can complicate your existence on the pitch.



“Saturday was a situation like that. It was an example.”



Christiansen, who is expecting Burton Albion to pose problems for his side, however is confident about Leeds playing a good game at the Pirelli Stadium.



“We cannot go there underestimating this team because they will for sure create more problems than other games we’ve had”, he continued.



“We have to take it as seriously as we did in the first game.



“In that game we went 2-0 up quickly. The team were in a good run, we had confidence and played very well.



“But now we’re in a good situation with good results and I believe we’ll make another good game there.”



Burton Albion will head into their game against Leeds on a back of a two successive victories against Bolton Wanderers and Reading.

