Tide Has Turned, Motherwell Boss Warns Rangers

Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson believes that that his team stopped the rot with a draw against Dundee and are in a position to start winning games again, with Rangers their first target.



The Steelmen will visit Ibrox on Wednesday night to take on Graeme Murty's side in a match that could put an end to their seven match winless run in all competitions.











The hosts on the other hand have problems of their own, losing their last two matches, and have an urge of their own to win the match as they look to stop it from being three in a row.



Robinson, whose team drew their last match 1-1 on Saturday, believes that the result from the weekend has turned the tide for his team and now they can focus on winning and push further up the table.





“We are positive that has turned the tide", the manager was quoted as saying by Rangers' official website.

"It’s easy to get into the habit of losing games, as it is getting into the habit of winning games. We need to get back to that.



“We have stopped the rot and we know what we need to do in both boxes.



"You need to defend properly like we did and we need to take our chances at the other end.”



Rangers' next match following the Motherwell fixture will be against rivals Celtic on 30th December.

