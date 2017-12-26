Tottenham Showing We’re Fighting – Mauricio Pochettino

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino believes his side's comprehensive win over Southampton has sent out the message that they are still fighting hard in the Premier League.



The team from London have now won four of their last five league games, including Boxing Day's resounding 5-2 win against Southampton, losing only to league leaders Manchester City.











Though the current situation means that there is an 18-point gap between Tottenham and the Sky Blues, the Argentine manager insists that he remains positive, is happy with the way his team are playing and wants them to be healthy heading into the new year.



"We are happy. We are fighting there", Pochettino was quoted as saying by the BBC.





"We are in a good position. Hopes for the next year is to try to win every game but for everyone to be happy and healthy."

There was also praise in the manager's words for record breaker Harry Kane, who has now overhauled Alan Shearer’s Premier League record for the amount of goals in a calendar year.



Kane now has 39 from 36 matches, including three against Southampton.



"I think I have said everything.



"His name is there [with the best in the world], it is a fantastic achievement.



"Congratulations to him and to the team because you also need help from the team."



