Valencia Working On Deal To Snap Up Sandro Ramirez

Valencia are in talks with Everton for the signature of Sandro Ramirez, but for the moment the Toffees are reluctant to let the striker go in January.



Everton signed the Spaniard from Malaga last summer, but he has struggled to adapt to English football and has played just 275 minutes in the Premier League this season.











Sandro is believed to be keen to leave the Toffees in the January window and it is understood the striker has suitors in Spain, who are interested in taking him back to La Liga.



According to Spanish sports daily AS, Valencia have been in talks with Everton for Sandro, but the two clubs are yet to reach an agreement over a move for the striker.





The Toffees are still not completely sold about the idea of letting him go in January and are stalling the negotiations with Los Che over Sandro.

Valencia are keen to get their hands on the 22-year-old and are trying to push through an agreement over a January move.



West Ham flop Simone Zaza has rekindled his career at Valencia and the club are confident they can get the same kind of performances out of Sandro, who has proved to be a failure in the Premier League.



Sevilla have also keeping tabs on the striker who signed a four-year contract with Everton last summer.

