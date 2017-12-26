XRegister
06 October 2016

26/12/2017 - 17:57 GMT

We Dominated, Should Have Won – Manchester United Star Bemoans Burnley Draw

 




Manchester United star Jesse Lingard has expressed his disappointment at seeing the Red Devils rescue only a point in a shock 2-2 draw at Old Trafford against Sean Dyche's Burnley side.

The Red Devils gave Manchester City a chance to move even further ahead in the title race as they managed just a draw against Burnley, fighting back from two goals down.




The winger, who scored both goals for his team in the match, the last one being on the 91st minute, insists that he was disappointed as his team were superior for most parts of the match, enjoying 72 per cent possession and managing as many as six shots on target compared to Burnley's two.

"It's disappointing, obviously we created a lot of chances, we should have won the game. We dominated the game so we're disappointed", Lingard was quoted as saying by the BBC.
 


The brace against the Clarets took Lingard's goals tally to seven in 23 matches and the youngster insists that it is great for him to be in the team and help Manchester United get goals.  

"I'm on form at the moment, it's great being in the team and helping the team get goals."

On the quick succession of games during the festive period, Lingard said the Red Devils have no complaints due to their squad depth

"We enjoy playing matches, that's why we play football.

"The more games the better, we can rotate the squad if needs be."

 