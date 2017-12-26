Where Do You Go From Rangers – Former Ger Admits Feeling Deflated After Ibrox Exit

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Rangers defender Clint Hill has revealed that he felt “a bit deflated” after leaving the club last summer.



Hill joined Rangers from Queens Park Rangers on a one-year deal in 2016 and amassed 31 appearances in all competitions for the Scottish giants.











The Gers decided against handing the 39-year-old a new contract at the end of the 2016/17 campaign, with the centre-back joining English League Two outfit Carlisle United in September.



And Hill, who explained that he achieved his desire to play for a big club after his spell at Ibrox, stated that he misses turning out for a team of Rangers’ magnitude.





“Yes, but it was short-lived”, he said on the Rangers official podcast, when asked did he achieve his desire to play for a big club after his stint at Rangers.

“You do miss it when you leave, I left and felt a little bit deflated.



“I kind of question [myself], ‘where do you go from here?’



“When you play at one of the biggest clubs in world football, can you better that? You probably can’t to be honest.



“But I still wanted to play and I still had the desire to play football and lucky enough I managed to go to Carlisle.



“It has been a good fit for both of us.”



Besides providing stability to Rangers’ defence, Hill also found the back of the net six times for the Light Blues, including a strike in the Old Firm derby against Celtic.



Hill, whose present contract with Carlisle will expire next summer, counts Tranmere Rovers, Oldham Athletic and Nottingham Forest amongst his former employers.

