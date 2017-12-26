XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

26/12/2017 - 12:04 GMT

Where Do You Go From Rangers – Former Ger Admits Feeling Deflated After Ibrox Exit

 




Former Rangers defender Clint Hill has revealed that he felt “a bit deflated” after leaving the club last summer.

Hill joined Rangers from Queens Park Rangers on a one-year deal in 2016 and amassed 31 appearances in all competitions for the Scottish giants.




The Gers decided against handing the 39-year-old a new contract at the end of the 2016/17 campaign, with the centre-back joining English League Two outfit Carlisle United in September.

And Hill, who explained that he achieved his desire to play for a big club after his spell at Ibrox, stated that he misses turning out for a team of Rangers’ magnitude.
 


“Yes, but it was short-lived”, he said on the Rangers official podcast, when asked did he achieve his desire to play for a big club after his stint at Rangers.

“You do miss it when you leave, I left and felt a little bit deflated.

“I kind of question [myself], ‘where do you go from here?’

“When you play at one of the biggest clubs in world football, can you better that? You probably can’t to be honest.

“But I still wanted to play and I still had the desire to play football and lucky enough I managed to go to Carlisle.

“It has been a good fit for both of us.”

Besides providing stability to Rangers’ defence, Hill also found the back of the net six times for the Light Blues, including a strike in the Old Firm derby against Celtic.

Hill, whose present contract with Carlisle will expire next summer, counts Tranmere Rovers, Oldham Athletic and Nottingham Forest amongst his former employers.
 