06 October 2016

26 August 2015

26/12/2017 - 14:06 GMT

Zlatan Ibrahimovic Starts – Manchester United Team vs Burnley Confirmed

 




Fixture: Manchester United vs Burnley
Competition: Premier League
Kick-off: 15:00 (UK time)

Jose Mourinho's Manchester United have announced their starting line-up and substitutes to play host to Burnley in a league game at Old Trafford.

Manchester United dropped points on Saturday when they were held to a 2-2 draw away at Leicester City and with it their title hopes may have gone too.




Boss Mourinho will be desperate for his men to return to winning ways on home turf, but is without Eric Bailly, Antonio Valencia, Michael Carrick and Marouane Fellaini.

The hosts have David de Gea in goal, while in defence Mourinho picks Phil Jones and Marcos Rojo, with Ashley Young and Luke Shaw full-backs. Nemanja Matic plays, as does Paul Pogba, while Juan Mata will look to create for Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Marcus Rashford and Romelu Lukaku.

If Mourinho wants to make changes at any point during the game he can look to his bench and call for Jesse Lingard, with Daley Blind another option.

 


Manchester United Team vs Burnley

De Gea, Young, Jones, Rojo, Shaw, Matic, Pogba, Mata, Ibrahimovic, Rashford, Lukaku

Substitutes: Romero, Blind, Lindelof, Tuanzebe, Herrera, Mkhitaryan, Lingard
 