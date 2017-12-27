XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

27/12/2017 - 22:47 GMT

After Watching Arsenal Genuinely Think We Can Beat Them – Former Chelsea Star

 




Jason Cundy says after having watched Arsenal lately he is increasingly confident Chelsea can beat the Gunners at the Emirates Stadium on 3rd January.

The Premier League clash between the two London clubs is each respective teams' first match of 2018 and may set the tone heading into the second half of the season.




With Manchester City now sitting a whopping 15 points clear at the top of the table, both Arsenal and Chelsea are playing to secure a top four spot and Champions League football for next season.

Despite the Blues having a game against Stoke City on Saturday before they meet Arsenal, Cundy is sure boss Antonio Conte will know his team for the Emirates Stadium clash already.
 


"I think he's probably got his Arsenal team in his mind now", Cundy said on Chelsea TV, looking ahead to the trip to the Emirates.

"I think we can go there and beat Arsenal.

"I genuinely think we can go there and pick up three points after what I've seen of them of late against teams that have a go at them.

"I think with the team we will see against Stoke and Norwich, we will see exactly what is coming up.

"Yes, we can go and beat Arsenal", he added.

Following the league meeting with Arsenal, Chelsea start off their FA Cup campaign by travelling to Championship side Norwich City.
 