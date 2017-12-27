And Gazza Laughed – Lorenzo Amoruso Reveals Funny Rangers Incident

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers legend Lorenzo Amoruso admits that he still remembers one especially funny incident behind the scenes involving Paul Gascoigne at Ibrox.



Considered a club legend, Amoruso won three league titles during his six-year stay at Rangers and established himself as a firm favourite with the Gers faithful due to his committed displays.











Also a former Fiorentina defender, the Italian is fondly remembered at Ibrox and the 46-year-old also has some fine memories of his time playing for the Glasgow giants in Scotland.



Amongst those were the memories of playing with mercurial former England international Gascoigne and he still remembers one particular incident behind the scenes with the midfielder.





He admits that in his long football career there were many strange incidents, but indicated that Gascoigne’s short stint at Rangers was colourful both on and off the pitch.

Speaking about funny incidents from his career, Amoruso told Fantagazzetta: “In my career, there were tons of them, but I want to tell you about one involving Gazza Gascoigne, with whom I played a season at Rangers.



“He had a sprained ankle and the physiotherapist had to wrap it with a stiff bandage.



“After he was done the doctor asked, ‘How’s your ankle Paul?’.



“And he laughed and said, ‘This one that you have wrapped is very good, it’s the other one which is injured!’.”



Amoruso made 149 league appearances for Rangers before joining the then Premier League outfit Blackburn Rovers in 2003.

