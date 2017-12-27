Arsenal Been In That Position For 21 Years – Arsene Wenger Jibe At Jose Mourinho’s Spending Comments

Follow @insidefutbol





Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger has taken a jab at Jose Mourinho complaining about Manchester City’s spending and insisted that he has been in that position for more than two decades.



Mourinho stressed the importance of Manchester United spending more to compete with an expensively assembled squad created by Pep Guardiola and insisted the big money he has spent at Old Trafford isn’t enough.











Wenger has taken the opportunity to take a jab at his old rival Mourinho and insisted that his Arsenal team have been punching above their weight for more than two decades.



He stressed that there have always been teams who have had more money than Arsenal during his time at the club but he has not given up on finding ways to still remain successful.





Asked about Mourinho’s complaints over Manchester City’s vast spending, Wenger said in a press conference: “I have been in that position for 21 years so I can’t start to complain now.

“There have always been three or four teams richer than I am. I’ve learned to cope with that.



“We deal with our own situation as well as we can. Man City, Chelsea and Man United are all richer than us.



“[You] have to find ways to be successful.”



Wenger has won three of the last four FA Cups, but Arsenal have not win the title since 2004.

