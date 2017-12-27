Barcelona Tighten Transfer Grip Around Chelsea Midfield Target Arthur

Follow @insidefutbol





Barcelona recently held fresh talks with Chelsea and Real Madrid midfield target Arthur to press forward with their plan to sign him from Gremio.



The 21-year-old Brazilian midfielder helped Gremio to win the Copa Libertadores earlier this year and he has emerged on the radar of several European giants over the last few months.











Chelsea are believed to be keeping tabs on him and even Real Madrid have been linked with having an interest, but Barcelona are understood to have the edge in the transfer chase.



And according to Catalan daily Sport, a fresh Barcelona delegation met the player and his representatives to tighten the net around Arthur ahead of the January window.





The Catalan giants are confident that they have convinced the player to move to the Nou Camp and are keen to take a deal over the line during the January transfer window.

Arthur has a release clause worth €50m in his contract and Gremio have made it clear that they won’t allow the player to leave for a fee lower than the figure mentioned.



Barcelona are aware of the interest Arthur has been courting from other clubs and are desperate to get a deal done before deciding when the player joins them.



They are confident that the midfielder is prepared to immediately join the club and make his mark in European football, but nothing has been finalised yet.

