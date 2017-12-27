XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

27/12/2017 - 13:06 GMT

Barcelona Tighten Transfer Grip Around Chelsea Midfield Target Arthur

 




Barcelona recently held fresh talks with Chelsea and Real Madrid midfield target Arthur to press forward with their plan to sign him from Gremio.

The 21-year-old Brazilian midfielder helped Gremio to win the Copa Libertadores earlier this year and he has emerged on the radar of several European giants over the last few months.




Chelsea are believed to be keeping tabs on him and even Real Madrid have been linked with having an interest, but Barcelona are understood to have the edge in the transfer chase.

And according to Catalan daily Sport, a fresh Barcelona delegation met the player and his representatives to tighten the net around Arthur ahead of the January window.
 


The Catalan giants are confident that they have convinced the player to move to the Nou Camp and are keen to take a deal over the line during the January transfer window.  

Arthur has a release clause worth €50m in his contract and Gremio have made it clear that they won’t allow the player to leave for a fee lower than the figure mentioned.

Barcelona are aware of the interest Arthur has been courting from other clubs and are desperate to get a deal done before deciding when the player joins them.

They are confident that the midfielder is prepared to immediately join the club and make his mark in European football, but nothing has been finalised yet.
 