Bernardo Silva Plays – Manchester City Team vs Newcastle United Confirmed

Fixture: Newcastle United vs Manchester CIty

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 19:45 (UK time)



Manchester City have named their side and substitutes to lock horns with Rafael Benitez's Newcastle United side in a Premier League fixture at St. James' Park this evening.



The Citizens sit top of the Premier League standings and boast a 12-point lead over second placed Manchester United, meaning they can go a whopping 15 clear if they can take all three points tonight.











Pep Guardiola has no new injury issues to worry about and defender John Stones is back in training after a hamstring problem.



Guardiola picks Ederson in goal, while at the back he selects Vincent Kompany and Nicolas Otamendi as the central duo. Fernandinho protects the backline, while Bernardo Silva, Kevin De Bruyne and Ilkay Gundogan all start. Raheem Sterling plays, as does Sergio Aguero.



If the Manchester City boss wants to make changes at any point against the Magpies then he can look to his bench, where options available include Gabriel Jesus and Yaya Toure.



Manchester City Team vs Newcastle United



Ederson, Walker, Kompany (c), Otamendi, Danilo, Fernandinho, Bernardo, De Bruyne, Gundogan, Sterling, Aguero



Substitutes: Bravo, Mangala, Sane, Adarabioyo, Jesus, Yaya Toure, Diaz

