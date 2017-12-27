XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

27/12/2017 - 12:40 GMT

Birmingham City’s League Position Is False – Leeds United Star Wary

 




Eunan O'Kane has explained that although Leeds United are hopeful about getting a result against Birmingham City at the weekend, he is expecting a tough fixture at St. Andrew’s.

The Whites came from behind to edge out Burton Albion 2-1 on Boxing Day to extend their winning run in the Championship to four games.




Leeds, who are unbeaten in their last six league outings, winning five of those, presently find themselves in fifth spot in the table.

On the other hand, Birmingham are rock-bottom in the standings; Blues are winless in their last seven Championship games, losing five of those.
 


And O’Kane, who stated that Leeds will fancy their chances at Birmingham, however was quick to add that it will not be an easy game on Saturday.

“We hope so”, he told LUTV, when asked if Leeds would fancy their chances against Birmingham.

“We are on a good run, but at the same time we know that they are not a bad team.

“They have spent a lot of money and probably ended up in a false position.

“It will be a tough fixture, it’s never easy to go away in a Championship game.

“But hopefully we will be able to do it again.”

Birmingham, who last won a game in mid-November, when they beat Nottingham Forest 1-0, lost 2-0 to Norwich City at home on Boxing Day.
 