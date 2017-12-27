Celtic Trip Holds No Fear – Rangers Star Confident After Motherwell Beaten At Ibrox

Danny Wilson says Rangers can head to Celtic Park with no fear on Saturday after they returned to winning ways by beating Motherwell 2-0 at Ibrox this evening.
Graeme Murty's men had lost against St Johnstone and Kilmarnock heading into the midweek Scottish Premiership fixture and were desperate to score a morale-boosting victory.
While a first half injury to midfielder Ryan Jack, who is now a doubt for the Celtic game, was a blow, Rangers shrugged it off and got all three points with goals from Wilson and Alfredo Morelos.
And the defender believes his side put in a good night's work.
The centre-back told Rangers TV: "I thought we were OK without being spectacular. We got the job done after what's been two difficult weeks for us, two disappointing results.
"In the main we were good tonight. We created some chances against a good team; Motherwell have given us problems in the past.
"So to get the three points, a clean sheet and two goals, we can be happy with that."
The former Liverpool defender also believes that the win sets Rangers up for their trip to Celtic Park on Saturday, a trip he insists holds no fear for the Gers.
"We know Saturday is going to be difficult.
"But it is a game we can look forward to and go there with no fear."
Murty led Rangers to a draw away at Celtic last season when he was in charge of the Gers on a temporary basis.