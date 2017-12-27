Celtic Trip Holds No Fear – Rangers Star Confident After Motherwell Beaten At Ibrox

Follow @insidefutbol





Danny Wilson says Rangers can head to Celtic Park with no fear on Saturday after they returned to winning ways by beating Motherwell 2-0 at Ibrox this evening.



Graeme Murty's men had lost against St Johnstone and Kilmarnock heading into the midweek Scottish Premiership fixture and were desperate to score a morale-boosting victory.











While a first half injury to midfielder Ryan Jack, who is now a doubt for the Celtic game, was a blow, Rangers shrugged it off and got all three points with goals from Wilson and Alfredo Morelos.



And the defender believes his side put in a good night's work.





The centre-back told Rangers TV: " I thought we were OK without being spectacular. We got the job done after what's been two difficult weeks for us, two disappointing results .