XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

27/12/2017 - 23:13 GMT

Celtic Trip Holds No Fear – Rangers Star Confident After Motherwell Beaten At Ibrox

 




Danny Wilson says Rangers can head to Celtic Park with no fear on Saturday after they returned to winning ways by beating Motherwell 2-0 at Ibrox this evening.

Graeme Murty's men had lost against St Johnstone and Kilmarnock heading into the midweek Scottish Premiership fixture and were desperate to score a morale-boosting victory.




While a first half injury to midfielder Ryan Jack, who is now a doubt for the Celtic game, was a blow, Rangers shrugged it off and got all three points with goals from Wilson and Alfredo Morelos.

And the defender believes his side put in a good night's work.
 


The centre-back told Rangers TV: "I thought we were OK without being spectacular. We got the job done after what's been two difficult weeks for us, two disappointing results.

"In the main we were good tonight. We created some chances against a good team; Motherwell have given us problems in the past.

"So to get the three points, a clean sheet and two goals, we can be happy with that."

The former Liverpool defender also believes that the win sets Rangers up for their trip to Celtic Park on Saturday, a trip he insists holds no fear for the Gers.

"We know Saturday is going to be difficult.

"But it is a game we can look forward to and go there with no fear."

Murty led Rangers to a draw away at Celtic last season when he was in charge of the Gers on a temporary basis.
 