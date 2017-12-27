Dortmund In Pole Position For Manchester United Star But Arsenal Also In Race

Follow @insidefutbol





Arsenal are interested in signing Manchester United creative midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan in the January window, but Borussia Dortmund have the edge over his other suitors.



Mkhitaryan has seen his stock fall rapidly at Old Trafford this season and is believed to be on the chopping block ahead of the January transfer window.











Jose Mourinho is expected to listen to offers for the Armenian next month if he finds a replacement and it is understood Arsenal have shown an interest in signing him.



Inter have also been in touch with his agent, Mino Raiola, but according to Italian broadcaster Premium Sport, Dortmund are in pole position to re-sign their former player next month.





Dortmund CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke recently played down his side's chances of signing Mkhitaryan in January but it has been claimed that the player has given his nod to a potential return to the Westfalenstadion.

With the player prepared to move, Dortmund are now looking to reach an agreement over a fee with Manchester United but there remains some distance between the two clubs.



The Bundesliga giants have the edge in the race but Arsenal and Inter are keeping their eyes peeled on the negotiations between BVB and Manchester United.



Mkhitaryan could be on the move in January and a return to Dortmund is believed to be his preferred option.

