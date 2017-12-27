Fiorentina Interested In Loan Move For Chelsea Outcast

Follow @insidefutbol





Fiorentina are considering signing Chelsea outcast Baba Rahman on loan during the January transfer window.



Rahman spent last season on loan at Schalke, but his future was not sorted out last summer and he has not kicked a ball for Chelsea in the first half of the current term.











The full-back does not feature in Antonio Conte’s plans for the future and Chelsea are expected to entertain offers for Rahman during the January transfer window.



And according to Italian daily La Nazione, Fiorentina are interested in signing the Chelsea outcast on a loan deal until the end of the current campaign.





La Viola are expected to be in the market for a full-back and Baba is one of the top names on the club’s shortlist of targets, but there remains a hurdle in their pursuit of the defender.

While Chelsea are interested in loaning him out in January, the club are not prepared to guarantee that Fiorentina will have an option to sign him on a permanent contract next summer.



Rahman joined Chelsea from Augsburg in 2015 but has played just 23 times for the Blues thus far.



He has more than two years left on his contract with the Premier League champions.

