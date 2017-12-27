Go Get Alexis Sanchez, Former Manchester United Boss Tells Jose Mourinho

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Manchester United manager Ron Atkinson admits that he would like the Red Devils to sign Alexis Sanchez from Arsenal.



Manchester United are expected to dip into their funds in the January transfer window after Jose Mourinho insisted that he needs to spend more money to continue his rebuilding job at Old Trafford.











Atkinson is keen to see more flair players added to the squad who can create magic inside the penalty box and add more excitement to Manchester United’s attack.



He has pointed out that Liverpool have a few such players in their squad and conceded that it would be great if Manchester United can snare Sanchez away from Arsenal.





“I tell you what I would like to see in the United team, and there is great absence of them in the Premier League – I would like to see a couple of dribblers”, Atkinson said on MUTV’s Matchday Review programme.

“Somebody that can isolate a defender, who can create a bit of magic in the penalty box.



“Where do you get that type of player from? They must be out there. Maybe goes against the grain but there is a couple at Liverpool.



“You know who I would love to see here? I would love to see Sanchez here, from Arsenal.”



Sanchez’s contract expires at the end of the season and he has so far refused to sign a new deal with Arsenal.



Manchester City wanted to sign him last summer and there are suggestions that they could wait until the end of the season to pick up him on a free transfer, rather than trying to get him in the January window.

