06 October 2016

27/12/2017 - 13:32 GMT

Hatem Ben Arfa Prefers Move To Leicester City Over Russian Appoach

 




Former Newcastle United winger Hatem Ben Arfa is leaning towards a move back to the Premier League with Leicester City in January, it has been claimed.

The Frenchman is in talks to terminate his contract with Paris Saint-Germain and is on the lookout for a new club during the January transfer window.




Russian giants Lokomotiv Moscow have been in touch with his representatives over a switch to Russia and they are keen to get their hands on him on a free transfer.

However, the winger is again courting interest from the Premier League and it is understood that Claude Puel is keen to take Ben Arfa to the King Power Stadium in January.
 


And according to French broadcaster Canal+, the winger is keener on a move back to England with Leicester than packing his bags for Russia with Lokomotiv Moscow.  

Ben Arfa had great success working under Puel at Nice and the Leicester manager is playing a key role behind the winger considering a return to England despite his previous struggles.

The Frenchman has not kicked a ball with PSG this season and the club are expected to terminate his contract in January to allow him to move on a free transfer.
 